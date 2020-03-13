Brazil: The Left Presents Plan to Tackle Economic Crisis

The Workers' Party holds that the crisis would worsen if the public investment is reduced.

A coalition of Brazilian left-wing parties Wednesday presented to Congress a plan to tackle the productive implications of the Covid-10 pandemic and resolve the economic problems created by President Jair Bolsonaro.​​​​​​ since January 2019.

According to the Workers' Party (PT) lawmaker Jose Guimaraes, the solution to the difficult economic situation in Brazil is to allocate capital to the public sector.

Previously, the Brazilian Congress overturned Bolsonaro's budget cuts to the continued assistance benefit (BPC), a social program for less solvent citizens.

"Congress wants to review the many mistakes it made. The repeal of the BPC veto was a sign," the lawmaker said​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

⭐ O Partido dos Trabalhadores e demais partidos de Oposição enviaram documento ao presidente da Câmara com uma série de propostas para o Brasil enfrentar a grave crise econômica. Leia na íntegra:https://t.co/N8i1Q9Zkps — José Guimarães (@guimaraes13PT) March 12, 2020

The Brazilian left proposes a fair tax policy to protect the less wealthy families' economic stability and incomes.

Its alternative plan also seeks to protect the vulnerable and poor population by providing them good pensions, social assistance and financial help to the disabled ones.

The PT party also seeks to increase job opportunities by enhancing investment in public infrastructure, especially in state-owned companies such as Petrobras. ​​​​​​​

“We need productive investment and more jobs, production, and income. We already have a weakened economy and the government wants to drain even more resources, making the crisis worse,” the PT president Gleisi Hoffman said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​