News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Armed Forces Threaten Senate and Demand Promotions
  • Senator of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and Legislative Assembly president Eva Copa, La Paz, Bolivia, 2020..

    Senator of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and Legislative Assembly president Eva Copa, La Paz, Bolivia, 2020.. | Photo: EFE

Published 22 May 2020
The U.S.-backed regime could be conspiring with the Armed Forces to suspend the elections through a "self-coup d'etat."

Bolivia's Senate President Eva Copa Friday denounced that the Armed Forces Commander General Sergio Orellana gave lawmakers a week-long ultimatum to ratify their promotions.

"If they do not comply with our request, the Armed Forces commander-in-chief will approve the promotions, as our regulations establish," Orellana said.

According to Telesur's correspondent in Bolivia Freddy Morales, however, this threat is very irregular given that only the Senate has the authority to ratify promotions.

"Bolivia could be on the verge of a joint plan between the Armed Forces and the government to organize a self-coup, as Senate President Eva Copa warned this week," Morales said.

The main target of this likely self-coup could be the Legislative Branch, which is controlled by the Movement Toward Socialism Party (MAS).

Without the Legislative Branch, the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez could suspend the elections and expand its time in power.​​​​​​​

"We are not going to work under threats or ultimatums. This Assembly was democratically elected by the Bolivians, and we will comply with the country's Constitution," Copa stressed.

The self-proclaimed Añez sent the list of military promotions to the Legislative in February.

"The Senate has yet to ratify them because it is prioritizing actions to contain the pandemic in the country," Copa explained.​​​​​​

Bohemia
by teleSUR/ age-JF
