Bolivia: Armed Forces Threaten Senate and Demand Promotions

The U.S.-backed regime could be conspiring with the Armed Forces to suspend the elections through a "self-coup d'etat."

Bolivia's Senate President Eva Copa Friday denounced that the Armed Forces Commander General Sergio Orellana gave lawmakers a week-long ultimatum to ratify their promotions.

"If they do not comply with our request, the Armed Forces commander-in-chief will approve the promotions, as our regulations establish," Orellana said.

According to Telesur's correspondent in Bolivia Freddy Morales, however, this threat is very irregular given that only the Senate has the authority to ratify promotions.

"Bolivia could be on the verge of a joint plan between the Armed Forces and the government to organize a self-coup, as Senate President Eva Copa warned this week," Morales said.

The main target of this likely self-coup could be the Legislative Branch, which is controlled by the Movement Toward Socialism Party (MAS).

French National Assembly Member @JLMelenchon highlights what the coup in Bolivia has meant for social movements and marginalised communities- a welcome contrast from the complicity of all too many European leaders.

Sign our solidarity statement: https://t.co/N686zvV08f pic.twitter.com/ak9l1AH4ce — Friends of Bolivia (@BoliviaFriends) May 22, 2020

Without the Legislative Branch, the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez could suspend the elections and expand its time in power.​​​​​​​

"We are not going to work under threats or ultimatums. This Assembly was democratically elected by the Bolivians, and we will comply with the country's Constitution," Copa stressed.

The self-proclaimed Añez sent the list of military promotions to the Legislative in February.

"The Senate has yet to ratify them because it is prioritizing actions to contain the pandemic in the country," Copa explained.​​​​​​