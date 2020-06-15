Bolivia: Santa Cruz to Maintain Quarantine Due to Infection Toll

Santa Cruz is the most affected region in Bolivia, with over 4,800 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.

Santa Cruz's governor Ruben Costas Saturday announced that the quarantine in his department will continue until June 30, despite coup born government lockdown-lifting plan.

“We are in the highest escalation of the pandemic by Covid-19 and we need the will of all; today more than ever a socio-economic balance is needed to give an effective health response to the citizens, and we understand that if Santa Cruz stops, the country stops,” Costas tweeted.

" On what we do will depend on the fact that in July and August we will have to lament drastic situations," said Costas.

Santa Cruz Mayor Angelica Sosa also stressed precautionary measures’ pertinence and requested medical supplies to coup born government leader, Jeanine Añez.

"I want to ask the President: stay a few days, see our reality for yourself, see for yourself the lack of respirators," the Mayor said. "I want to speak to you as our President, I want to speak to you as a mother to another one because I know that as a mother, you understand the pain of every family in Santa Cruz, and you understand the desperation,” she added.

As local news media reports, Sucre department authorities also consider a new quarantine period, due to cases increase.

As for Monday morning, Bolivia’s Health authorities reported 18,459 COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths, and 3,113 recoveries from the virus.