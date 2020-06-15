    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Santa Cruz to Maintain Quarantine Due to Infection Toll
  • Women share hand sanitizer. Santa Cruz, Bolivia. June 15, 2020.

    Women share hand sanitizer. Santa Cruz, Bolivia. June 15, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@BoliviaNueva1

Published 15 June 2020 (5 hours 23 minutes ago)
Videos

Santa Cruz is the most affected region in Bolivia, with over 4,800 confirmed cases and 135 deaths.

Santa Cruz's governor Ruben Costas Saturday announced that the quarantine in his department will continue until June 30, despite coup born government lockdown-lifting plan.

RELATED: 

Bolivia: Añez Decides Not to Enact September Election Date

 “We are in the highest escalation of the pandemic by Covid-19 and we need the will of all; today more than ever a socio-economic balance is needed to give an effective health response to the citizens, and we understand that if Santa Cruz stops, the country stops,” Costas tweeted.

Santa Cruz is the most affected region in Bolivia, with over 4,800 confirmed cases and 135 deaths. The department holds 70 percent of the national infection toll. 

" On what we do will depend on the fact that in July and August we will have to lament drastic situations," said Costas.

Santa Cruz Mayor Angelica Sosa also stressed precautionary measures’ pertinence and requested medical supplies to coup born government leader, Jeanine Añez.

"I want to ask the President: stay a few days, see our reality for yourself, see for yourself the lack of respirators," the Mayor said. "I want to speak to you as our President, I want to speak to you as a mother to another one because I know that as a mother, you understand the pain of every family in Santa Cruz, and you understand the desperation,” she added.

As local news media reports, Sucre department authorities also consider a new quarantine period, due to cases increase. 

As for Monday morning, Bolivia’s Health authorities reported 18,459 COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths, and 3,113 recoveries from the virus.

Tags

Bolivia santa Cruz Quarantine COVID-19

People

Ruben Costas Jeanine Añez

Efe - Correo del Sur
by teleSUR/gq-la
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.