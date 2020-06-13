Bolivia: Añez Decides Not to Enact September Election Date

The Socialist presidential candidate Luis Arce is the favorite to win the next elections.

Bolivia's coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez on Friday decided not to promulgate the law that sets the elections' new date, previously scheduled for September, and asked Congress to justify it with an epidemiological study.

Añez asked the Senate for an epidemiological report to show that it is completely safe to hold the presidential elections on Sunday, Sep. 6.

Senate President Eva Copa received criticism from Añez for urging that the elections be held as soon as possible.

"It is understandable that you want elections. But the Bolivian people feel that this event will mean an enormous risk to their health," Añez wrote in her letter.

Last Wednesday, the coup-born regime announced that it would enact the law passed by Congress setting the date for the elections.

The political parties and the National Electoral Tribunal had previously approved the law.

The uncertainty left in Bolivia after the coup against former President Evo Morales has been increased by Añez's new decision.