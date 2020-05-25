Bolivia: MAS Candidate Accuses De- Facto Gov't of Mismanagement

The candidate for Bolivia's presidency by the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) Luis Arce criticized the Jeanine Añez's economic, financial and commercial management Monday.

According to Arce, de facto government Añez stalemated important state projects implemented by Evo Morales's term of office (2006-2019).

"Since November, Janine Añez's transitional administration has only made the payment of taxes more flexible for those employers who had been involved in the coup d'état," he denounced.

"Tax collection has been falling, there is no public investment and projects such as lithium have been paralyzed; in this time Cochabamba's urea plant generated a loss of more than 75 million dollars; the wagons of Cochabamba's metropolitan train are about to be sold off cheaply in Chile because there is no progress," stated the MAS candidate, former Minister of Economy.

Morales resigned from the presidency last November, forced by a coup against him. From that date forward, Añez has taken measures that have been strongly criticized by sectors of the Bolivian left. Among those, outstand a plan to give the country's natural resources away to transnationals, as denounced by the former president on May 19.

"All this flies in the face of the Constitution and the interests of the country, and thus compromises the future of the nation," Morales warned then.