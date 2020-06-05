Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Closes Embassies in Nicaragua, Iran

The self-proclaimed President Añez says her administration's priority is "the economy."

Bolivia's coup-born government led by Jeanine Añez Thursday announced the closure of its diplomatic offices in Nicaragua and Iran.

"We have nothing against those noble and brotherly countries that we respect and are friends, but we are going to close those embassies to save and invest those savings in health and against the COVID-19," Añez said.

She did not offer the embassies’ closure date or the alleged savings amount. Nor did she specify what would happen to Bolivian diplomatic representation in both nations.

"I also have ordered the cabinet to make a detailed review of all the unnecessary charges and all the absurd expenses that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party invented, which were a pure waste. MAS had other priorities, ours is the economy," Añez added.

Teachers unions are protesting in La Paz, Bolivia, after the government cut 500 jobs, despite their own law against layoffs during the quarantine. The regime has sent riot police. pic.twitter.com/MePaEX1qA1 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 4, 2020

Bolivia's self-proclaimed president also announced she announced a reengineering of institutions covering the ministries of culture, sports and communication.

Añez urged Bolivian companies to work together to resume economic activities amid the South American nation's health crisis.

As for Friday morning, Bolivia Health authorities reported 12,245 COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths, and 1,658 recoveries from the virus.