Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Proposes Further Delay of Elections

Bolivia's coup-born government led by Jeanine Añez proposed to extend the national elections by one or two months, under the justification of preventing the coronavirus' spread.

"Postponing the election for a month or two won't hurt anyone," Añez said at a press conference.

The decision was released as Añez asked the Senate's president Eva Copa for a study proving that it is safe to hold elections on Sep. 6.

The military coup against the former Socialist president Evo Morales led to the annulment of the presidential elections held on Oct. 20, 2019.

As a consequence of this US-backed political maneuver, a new election was expected to be carried out on May 3, 2020.

Yet, Bolivia's self-proclaimed president Añez also suspended the May elections, using as a pretext the pandemic's outbreak.

Subsequently, the Bolivian political parties reached a consensus and decided the elections would be held on Sep. 6. Instead of accepting this, Añez has avoided promulgating the call for elections to date.

Bolivia's political uncertainty coexists with the pandemic 'scourge. According to local media, the coup-born regime blames the people for dying in the streets and not going to hospitals.

Specialists and health workers, however, claim that Bolivia's reality is different. "People are dying because the hospital system has collapsed due to the lack of biosecurity inputs," Critical Medicine and Intensive Care Society's president Adrian Avila assured.