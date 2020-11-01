Biden Leads Trump by 10 Points in Final Poll

This is the biggest lead at this late stage in the race since Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996.

With two days until the U.S. Presidential election, Joe Biden is polling 10 points over Donald Trump in the final survey conducted by NBC News/Wall Street Journal.

Biden is ahead of Trump nationally by 10 points among registered voters, 52 percent to 42 percent.

This is the biggest lead at this late stage in the race since Bill Clinton’s re-election in 1996, as far as this pollster is concerned.

The 2016 poll conducted at this stage showed Hillary Clinton with a just a 4-point lead, at a shrinking 44%.

This election is being held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, with 9.2 million recorded cases in the United States and at its highest peak yet.

A record number of U.S. voters have cast early ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election—more than 80 million as of Thursday.

Joe Biden is also performing well in battleground states, where he’s received 51% compared with Donald Trump’s 46%, and where analysts say there is no movement to suggest Trump is making ground.

The two candidates are expected to execute similar foreign policy agendas and have campaigned using explicitly anti-socialist rhetoric in an attempt to woo Florida Latino voters.