Joe Biden Leads Trump by 40 Points Amongst Latinx Voters

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is leading President Donald Trump by over 40 points amongst Latinx voters in the U.S. and is virtually tied in Texas, according to Univision.
Six days before the general presidential election, Biden is 3 points ahead of Trump in Texas, a state a democratic candidate has not won since 1976.
Univision polled 2,608 registered Latinx voters between October 17 and 25, with a margin of error of 2.21 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic was among voters’ greatest concerns, and a majority of respondents support the mandatory use of facemasks, which Trump has often ridiculed.
A majority of voters polled believed that Biden would handle the pandemic better than his rival; however, most of them also said that Trump would be better at managing the economy.
With 38 electoral votes, second only to California, a win in Texas would mean a huge blow to Donald Trump’s hopes to win re-election on November 3.
A Democratic victory in this traditionally conservative state could reshape the electoral map for years to come.