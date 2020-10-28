Joe Biden Leads Trump by 40 Points Amongst Latinx Voters

A win amongst Latinxs in key states like Texas could seal a resounding victory for Biden in November's election

Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, is leading President Donald Trump by over 40 points amongst Latinx voters in the U.S. and is virtually tied in Texas, according to Univision.

Six days before the general presidential election, Biden is 3 points ahead of Trump in Texas, a state a democratic candidate has not won since 1976.

Univision polled 2,608 registered Latinx voters between October 17 and 25, with a margin of error of 2.21 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic was among voters’ greatest concerns, and a majority of respondents support the mandatory use of facemasks, which Trump has often ridiculed.

#UnitedStates | Kamala Harris pointed out that Joe Biden would protect the dignity of migrants and their right to seek asylum by ending the "Stay in Mexico" policy and the "safe third country" agreements with Central American nations.https://t.co/LZTXTguz2d — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 27, 2020