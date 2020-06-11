Bahamas Flattens Covid-19 Curve As Country Reopens

The country is transitioning to Phase 4 of the government’s plan for reopening, with the resumption of operations of restaurants, bars, and beauty professionals by Monday.

Bahamas health authorities informed that the country has flattened the curve of the coronavirus pandemic after the state of emergency was declared on March 17.

"We have flattened the curve", confirmed National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme`s Director Dr. Nikkiah Forbes in an interview with agency Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

However, the official warned that, as the country will reopen small business from Monday next week, and the economy is expected to fully restart on July 1st, more COVID-19 cases might reappear.

"This is not a static situation. As things progress to moving through the phases there is the chance that there’s a second wave”, Forbes said.

“We have flattened the curve” — for now https://t.co/bH7Cqt2atf — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) June 11, 2020

The country has remained with a total of 103 cases and 11 death since Wednesday. The government is lifting the weekend lockdowns yet 9 pm curfews are mandatory still.

Forbes added that the virus has not spread throughout the whole population, so therefore the whole population is not immune. In this sense, the official asks for people not to have "a false sense of security."