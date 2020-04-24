Bachelet Denounces Violence Against Journalists During Pandemic

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed April 24, her concern about journalists and mass media censorship during the Covid-19. Bachelet also stated several governments exert pressure over communication professionals.

"Some states have used the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism," the UN representative said. According to Bachelet, reliable information is paramount for people to face the virus's impact.



International Press Institute denounced governs journalist's harassment in Azerbaijan, Uganda, Nigeria, and other 137 nations.

#Pressfreedom in Central and Eastern Europe risks being casualty of #COVID19 response amid wave of "fake news" laws and information access restrictions.



According to the organization, violent events against journalists are a silent policy to hide the truth about sanitary crises due to the virus.



According to the organization, violent events against journalists are a silent policy to hide the truth about sanitary crises due to the virus.

As IPI reports, communicators' persecution is more frequent in countries where governmental mismanagement led to severe contagious rates and high death tolls.

UN Human Rights Chief is alarmed at the hostile environment some political leaders have created towards the media: free flow of information about #COVID19 is vital.



"Credible, accurate reporting is a lifeline for us all" – @mbachelet.



"Free media is always essential, but we have never depended on it as much as during this pandemic when so many people are isolated and fear for their health," said the UN High Commissioner.

Journalists and other media professionals work under the risk of contracting the disease from exposure in the public arena. In addition to this condition, they are at risk of censorship and persecution by political officials.