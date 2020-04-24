    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Bachelet Denounces Violence Against Journalists During Pandemic
  • Journalists reporting from public spaces, Delhi, India. April 22nd.

    Journalists reporting from public spaces, Delhi, India. April 22nd. | Photo: Twitter/@GoNews_India

Published 24 April 2020 (7 hours 55 minutes ago)
Videos

International Press Institute denounced governs journalist’s harassment in Azerbaijan, Uganda, Nigeria, and other 137 nations.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed April 24, her concern about journalists and mass media censorship during the Covid-19. Bachelet also stated several governments exert pressure over communication professionals.

RELATED: 

Italy: COVID-19 Plunged One Million People Into Poverty

"Some states have used the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism," the UN representative said. According to Bachelet, reliable information is paramount for people to face the virus's impact.


International Press Institute denounced governs journalist's harassment in Azerbaijan, Uganda, Nigeria, and other 137 nations.


According to the organization, violent events against journalists are a silent policy to hide the truth about sanitary crises due to the virus. 


"Some states have used the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism," Bachelet stressed. As IPI reports, communicators' persecution is more frequent in countries where governmental mismanagement led to severe contagious rates and high death tolls.


"Free media is always essential, but we have never depended on it as much as during this pandemic when so many people are isolated and fear for their health," said the UN High Commissioner. 

Journalists and other media professionals work under the risk of contracting the disease from exposure in the public arena. In addition to this condition, they are at risk of censorship and persecution by political officials. 

Tags

UN Journalists Censorship Covid IPI

People

Michelle Bachelet

Efe-Telesur-Twitter
by teleSUR/gq-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.