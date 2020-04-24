    • Live
Cuba's Medical Brigade Arrives in Cape Verde to Face COVID-19
Published 24 April 2020 (4 hours 57 minutes ago)
This new solidarity brigade joins 79 Cuban aid workers who were previously in the country.

The Republic of Cape Verde Thursday received 20 Cuban health professionals who will support the African country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The first internationalist health brigade "Henry Reeve" in Cape Verde is made up of five doctors, ten nurses, and five hygiene and epidemiology specialists.

Cuba's Ambassador Rosa Olivia Rill and representatives of the Health Ministry received the Cuban collaborators at the Nelson Mandela Airport in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde. 

The team will join the 79 Cuban aid workers who were previously in the South African country.

"Without neglecting the responsibility to protect our people and despite the limitations imposed by the blockade, Cuba offers modest cooperation to other peoples, without evaluating political expediency or economic advantages. In the face of COVID-19, everyone's priority has to be to save lives."
 

"Conditions have already been created to receive the Cuban medical brigade. They will be accommodated according to their needs," Health Minister Arlindo do Rosario said.

Cape Verde, which has reported 68 COVID-19 patients so far, will receive a shipment of essential medical supplies, which will be delivered by the European Union.

Cuba has sent 1,218 health professionals to 21 countries on several continents to support the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic. ​​​​​​​

