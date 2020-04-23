Brazil Breaks Record With Over 400 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

The South American country also has 49,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 3,735 new cases were reported in a single day.

Brazil recorded 407 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, a record number and an increase of 14 percent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths nationwide exceeded 3,000 on Thursday. In total, since March 17, when the first death from the virus occurred in the country, 3,313 deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Health had reported only one day earlier, 165 new deaths (and a total of 2,906 deaths), and more than 2,600 new confirmed cases (out of a total of 45,757 cases). However, the body itself acknowledged that reports published after holidays and weekends had lower numbers than the other days. This due in part because health teams in the states work in smaller numbers and, therefore, less testing is done, which could explain the increase in numbers.

Also, reports say the actual number of cases could be higher since only patients admitted to hospitals are evaluated, and some cases are still waiting to be confirmed.

Of the total number of new deaths, more than half occurred in the state of Sao Paulo, which numbers 211, which is also a new record in the state.

Brazil is the hardest-hit country in the region.