A Man Asks To Speak To Trump While Hangs From One Of His Towers

A crowd gathered near Chicago's Trump Tower, wondering if the man was part of a Batman advertising campaign.

A young man on Sunday climbed the Trump Tower in Chicago and threatened to cut his rope and jump if he was not allowed to speak to the U.S. President Donald Trump.

Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Sun Times that the man is in his 20s, and has been hanging from the tower’s 16th-floor balcony since the afternoon.

Ahern also said that a negotiator is currently on the deck trying to get the man down, but the citizen has threatened to kill himself if he doesn’t get to talk with Trump.

A crowd gathered across from the tower, wondering if it was some sort of advertising activities for the upcoming Batman movie, which has been shooting in the city recently.

Many of the passers-by who stopped to watch uploaded photos and videos to their social networks, showing the man climbing the 98-story building wearing a harness. Security forces blocked traffic around the Trump Tower, which overlooks the Chicago River.

According to local media, the Republican candidate is not in Chicago at the moment. The U.S. president is currently in Nevada, where he spoke at a rally in Carson City in the afternoon, as part of his presidential campaign.