Zambia: Confident on Concluding National Climate Adaptation Plan

On Wednesday, the Zambian government expressed confidence that it will be able to finalize the country's national climate adaptation plan in time for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Official data shows that the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is scheduled to be held in Dubai, the most populous city of the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Douty Chibamba, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, said that Zambia wanted to join the few least developed countries that have submitted their national climate adaptation plans to the UNFCCC.

He also stated that so far 16 countries in Africa have completed and submitted their national climate adaptation plans and Zambia would like to be counted in the next batch of countries that would have successfully done so.

In remarks delivered during a national climate adaptation plan consultative meeting, Chibamba said the plan is an important milestone for every Zambian towards achieving resilience to the impacts of climate change.

He also noted that the national climate adaptation plan and the nationally determined contributions together lay out the country's overall response to climate change to transition to a low-emission and climate-resilient future.

"This process, therefore, is very critical in addressing the climate change that is affecting the entire globe, with severe negative impacts being felt by developing countries such as Zambia," he said.