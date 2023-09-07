Zambia: Govt to Intensify Mining Operations Monitoring

Kabuswe said that the government will ensure that all key government institutions are on high alert to prevent environmental pollution, tax evasion, and other illegal activities.

On Thursday, the Zambian government stated that it will intensify measures to monitor the operations of mining firms to ensure adherence to mining regulation s.

According to Paul Kabuswe, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, there had been rampant flouting of mining regulations in the past due to lax supervision of operations.

"One of the mistakes of the past was negligence in checking on the investors. We have declared all minerals as strategic, and the government will have a serious presence," Kabuswe said in a live interview on Radio Phoenix.

Furthermore, Kabuswe acknowledge that the government's desire is to create a conducive environment for investment.

#Zambia agrees to hand disputed copper assets back to India's #Vedanta



Zambia has agreed to return control of #KCM to Vedanta Resources, mines minister Paul Kabuswe, ending a row over the ownership of the assets that erupted in 2019 when authorities seized the mines pic.twitter.com/fm8W3k2Gx9 — PartTimeTrader���� (@PartTimeeTrader) September 5, 2023

According to official data, a guiding report has been developed to make sure that the investors operate in accordance with stipulated regulations.