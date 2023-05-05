China to Strengthening Green Development With Zambia

On Thursday, the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui, stated that there exist multifarious aspects of collaboration in the context of green development that necessitate thorough exploration between China and Zambia.

During his visit to the Zambian Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, the Chinese ambassador expressed that both nations have the opportunity to leverage the green development program established by the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to strengthen their cooperation in green development.

According to the speaker's account, China has initiated a proposition for the formation of a green working group to oversee trade relations between Zambia and China. As of current, Zambia's response to this proposal is still pending.

"I think that with this green working group for trade, we can strengthen the cooperation. China-Zambia cooperation is right with very good conditions, we can see that it is a good partnership, but I think that we can add another objective for the cooperation," Xiaohui said.

According to the speaker’s viewpoint, the possibility of establishing mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations in the realm of electric vehicles may be examined, due to China's massive vehicle market and formidable manufacturing resources, coupled with Zambia's rich endowment of copper, which possesses utility in the production of batteries intended for employment in electric vehicles.

Xiaohui also said it is imperative that the two nations enhance their collaboration in the realm of recycling, serving as a crucial component of the green economy, in order to safeguard the natural environment.

“China is willing to share its expertise in recycling with Zambia,” said Ambassador Du, stating that China was also ready to strengthen capacity building with Zambia through training programs.

The ambassador of China expressed his appreciation for the amicable relations that have subsisted between the two nations, highlighting that the collaborative partnership has presently reached a strong momentum after a phone conversation between the two leaders last year.

The Zambian minister reaffirmed the imperative need for collaboration between the two nations, both of which confront comparable environmental challenges; and expressed appreciation towards China for its commendable provision of assistance to Zambia's forestry sector through capacity building initiatives.

According to the minister, the forestry sector of the nation has received favorable outcomes as a result of resilient market connections with China, considering that a significant proportion of Zambia's timber exports are directed towards China.