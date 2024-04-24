Young Germans Unhappy With Politics and Economic Developments

The 2024 Youth in Germany study shows that "the prospect of a good life is dwindling" in this European country.

Young people in Germany are increasingly dissatisfied with their living situations, as well as political and socio-economic developments in the country.

Two out of three young Germans aged between 14 and 29 are concerned about consumer prices, which have risen sharply in recent years. Meanwhile, half are worried about expensive housing, and are afraid of poverty in old age, according to the "Youth in Germany" study.

"The prospect of a good life is dwindling," said Simon Schnetzer, author and editor of the survey of 2,042 people. The results show "a deep-seated mental insecurity with a loss of trust in the ability to influence personal and social living conditions," he stressed.

Almost every second young German is afraid of a "social division." The issue of immigration plays a particular role in this, with 41 percent expressing concern over refugees.

This trend is also reflected in the latest national election polls. The three-party coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to fall far short of a majority, with a combined total of just 32.5 percent of the vote, according to a poll by the German market and political research institute INSA.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy crisis, young people in Germany have complained of a "persistent state of exhaustion," with half suffering from stress and one in ten receiving psychological treatment, according to the survey.

However, young people also said that they are willing to make a change, particularly with regard to working conditions in Germany.

"The big question for all stakeholders in society will be how to inspire young people with a positive vision for the country and involve them in processes of change," said Schnetzer.