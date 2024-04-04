German Police Officers Are Investigated for Far-Right Positions

Extremist groups are consciously seeking to destabilize the police, said legislator Uli Grötsch.

On Thursday, Stern magazine published information showing that 400 German police officers are the subject of disciplinary or judicial investigations on suspicion of holding far-right positions or supporting conspiracy theories.

The journalistic investigation was carried out through a survey of the authorities of 16 German states. The number of suspects, however, could be higher since the states of Berlin, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Bremen, and Thuringia did not provide updated data.

"Police officers who do not share the constitution but defend extremist positions are a great danger to democracy and the rule of law," said Herbert Reul, the Interior Minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Uli Grötsch, the Bundestag's Federal Police Commissioner, stated that far-right groups are consciously seeking to destabilize the German police.

The legacy and shame of Nazi Germany continue to influence the nation’s politics, and until the AfD’s rise, German society strongly rejected far-right ideologies. https://t.co/1awEnZ97fK — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 4, 2024

In 2023, the Interior Ministry published a report showing that authorities had detected extremist positions in 327 police officers over the past three years.

Jochen Kopelke, the head of the Police Union (GdP), said that there is great sensitivity to the issue of extremism, adding that people who are proven to have extremist positions should not be part of the police.

However, Kopelke said that full rehabilitation of those affected must be carried out in those cases in which suspicions have been proven unfounded.