Railway Drivers To Paralyze Germany Again

Negotiations have remained stagnant due to disagreements over the reduction of working hours, salary increases, and duration of contracts.

From Monday to Wednesday, the German Locomotive Drivers' Union (GDL) will carry out a sixth round of strikes in response to the unresolved wage dispute with the German railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB).

“In the transport of goods, the strike will begin on Monday at 6:00 p.m. and will end the next day at the same time. Starting at 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, passenger transport will also largely stop until Wednesday morning,” Eulerpool reported.

“The GDL declared that the DB missed the deadline to present a written offer, thus causing an escalation in the labor conflict,” it added.

In the next two days, the state-owned Deutsche Bahn will try to ensure the operation of basic services for passenger traffic. However, it recommended that residents check their connections before departure.

Fifth “warning strike” by German train drivers: GDL union leader Weselsky refuses to call all-out strike#strike #Germanyhttps://t.co/T6p2UweKGz — SEP London (@Sep_london) March 6, 2024

“Both parties showed their willingness to renegotiate, but while the GDL demands an improved offer, the DB maintains that solutions should be discussed directly at the negotiating table. Also under consideration is formal mediation, which would be conducted by neutral third parties to encourage an agreement,” Eulerpool reported.

For months, negotiations between the GDL and the DB have remained stagnant due to disagreements over the reduction of working hours, salary increases and duration of contracts.

"Deutsche Bahn had offered up to 13 percent more wages for the employees, and an option model which could reduce weekly working hours from 38 to 37. But the union, which represents about 10,000 employees, insists on a reduction of working hours to 35 for shift workers, with no reduction in pay," agency AA recalled.