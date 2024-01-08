Israel Murders 225 Palestinians in Less Than 24 Hours

In the last few hours, Israeli forces left dozens dead during attacks on Gaza City, the Jabalia camp, Tal Az Zatar and Beit Laia.

On Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) confirmed that 225 Palestinians died and around 300 people were injured over the past weekend due to Israeli attacks and bombings on Gaza.

In its latest report, the UNRWA also confirmed that intense Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory continues from air, land and sea. In the last few hours, Israeli forces left dozens dead during attacks on Gaza City, the Jabalia camp, Tal Az Zatar and Beit Laia.

UNRWA also reported that bombings and military operations continue against the governorate of Deir al Balah and in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip and where the majority of displaced Palestinians are concentrated.

The report also indicates that the United Nations children's agency (UNICEF) found at the end of December that 90 percent of children under two years of age consumed only some type of cereal or milk.

Simultaneously, cases of diarrhea in children under five years of age increased to 3,200 cases per day, compared to an average of 2,000 cases per month that existed before October 2023, when the Israeli occupation army began its offensive on Gaza.

"Time is running out. Many children are already suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Gaza. As the threat of famine intensifies, hundreds of thousands more young children could soon suffer from severe malnutrition, and some of them could die," said UNICEF.

Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on October 7, Israeli forces have killed 23,084 Palestinians and injured 58,926 people.