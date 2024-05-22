Yellow Alert to 11 Dominican Provinces by Vaguada

Through its account on social network X, the COE indicated that a total of 21 provinces are on alert, of which 11 are in yellow and ten in green.

The Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported Wednesday that they increased to 11 provinces on yellow alert due to the instability of a trough and possible effects of humidity from a low pressure located in the southwest of the country.

Through its account on social network X, the COE indicated that a total of 21 provinces are on alert, of which 11 are in yellow and ten in green, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall.

In yellow alert are: Barahona, Pedernales, Independencia, Azúa, San José de Ocoa, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Bahoruco, Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional and San Pedro de Macorís.

Meanwhile, in green alert are the provinces of: La Romana, El Seibo, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Plata, Duarte, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, Samaná, La Vega and Monsignor Nouel.

El COE aumenta 10 provincias y al Distrito Nacional en alerta amarilla y a 10 en verde, debido a que por la inestabilidad de una vaguada y los efectos de humedad de una baja presión localizada al suroeste del país se pronostican precipitaciones moderadas a fuertes. pic.twitter.com/ZKrzcQ9S5x — COE (@COE_RD) May 22, 2024 The text reads,

The COE increases 10 provinces and the National District in yellow alert and 10 in green, because due to the instability of a trough and the humidity effects of a low pressure located in the southwest of the country, moderate to heavy precipitation is forecast.

The entity warned that rainfall could cause flooding in urban or rural areas, as well as overflows of rivers, streams and streams, including landslides.

COE recommended that the population "refrain from crossing rivers, streams and streams that present high volumes of water in the provinces under alert".

He also urged drivers to take local preventive measures against the effects of rain, such as reduced visibility.

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) predicted for Thursday a cloudy sky with downpours, being strong at times, thunderstorms and gusts of wind, from the early morning on the southern coastal area of the country.