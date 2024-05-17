Dominicans Ready to Vote for President on Sunday

Members of polling stations will begin arriving at polling stations at 5 am local time. Two hours later voting will begin.

The president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) of the Dominican Republic, Román Jáquez Liranzo, reported this Friday that all the logistics for the elections on Sunday, May 19, in which the president of that nation will be elected, in addition to senators and deputies, for the next four years.

Jáquez said that the bags with the materials will be taken from this Saturday to the polling stations and assured that that same day, in the presence of the delegates of the political parties, a test of the scanning, digitization, printing and transmission equipment will be performed (EDET).

Through a video on social networks, the official said: "This Sunday, May 19, choose to vote, go to your electoral college and exercise the right for democracy, it is a right and a duty, because democracy is voting".

Jáquez said the bags will remain in the polling centers under the custody of the Electoral Military Police.

People residing in Europe will vote first, but the results will be given from 20H30 at night, local time, with the issuance of the first newsletter.

"The process abroad has three constituencies. The number 3 Europe will start voting at O2H00 in the early morning Dominican time, 08H00 in the morning time there and will end at 05H00 in the afternoon," he added.

On the other hand, the national director of Elections, Mario Núñez, stressed the importance of not committing violations of the law during the process.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. Opening Ceremony of International Observation Missions of the 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS process.

Núñez stressed that more than 1,200 secretaries and presidents of electoral boards were replaced by citizens trained and selected from the database.

For next Sunday’s elections, there are more than 400 international observers in the Dominican Republic.