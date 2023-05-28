Türkiye: President Erdoğan Cast Ballot in Runoff

"...More than 64.1 million people are expected to vote in the runoff..."

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has cast his vote in the country's runoff election, and talked to reporters, referring about this election being the first presidential runoff in Türkiye’s democratic history. Voting began at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).

Erdoğan urged all citizens to cast their vote, adding that voter turnout was close to 90% in the May 14 elections. More than 64.1 million people are expected to vote in the runoff. Around 1.92 million overseas voters already cast their ballots and 4.9 million first-time voters are expected at the polling stations.

Erdoğan greeted supporters as he cast his vote in Istanbul, calling on Turks to vote in the high-stakes election. “I think the vote counting process will be very fast today. It is important to see such elections for the presidency for the Turkish democracy,” Erdoğan said after voting.

“Participation at 90 percent is typical in the first round. Turkey affirmed its adherence to democracy with a 90 percent participation in the elections. I hope that the results of the elections will be good for Turkey. We appeal to voters to go to the polls and adhere to democracy,” Erdoğan stated.

On May 14, a million of voters exercised their voting rights to elect the nation's president and representatives to its 600-seat legislative body.

The People's Alliance under the leadership of Erdoğan secured a majority in parliament in contrast to the six-party Nation alliance of the opposition.

Although Erdoğan was in the lead with 49.52%, the presidential race will be decided in Sunday’s runoff since no candidate could get the required 50% plus 1 in the first round.