World Leaders Congratulate Chile After Plebiscite Result

World leaders Sunday congratulated Chileans for their massive participation in the constitutional plebiscite and their decision to draft a new constitution.

With a resounding 78 percent of the votes, Chile’s citizens approved on Sunday a plebiscite to replace the current Constitution, which was written during Augusto Pinochet’s military regime (1973-1990).

The first leader to send a congratulatory message was Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, who praised Chileans for their massive mobilizations to decide the future of their country and put an end to Pinochet’s heritage.

"The neoliberal system ends, social protest does work. Democracy is made in the streets. A hard blow to the continental right-wing," Colombia’s ex-Senator Piedad Cordoba stated.

"Erasing your legacy will be our legacy" The people of Chile just massively voted in favor of changing their constitution that dated back to dictator Augusto Pinochet. VIVA #Chile pic.twitter.com/2f5wObkq30 — ♛ Braden Port ♛ (@Gamer__Guy) October 26, 2020

Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales greeted Chile for their victory in the plebiscite, which will create a new social pact, build a fair society, and integrate Latin America’s peoples.

"Sooner rather than later, the great avenues through which the free man walks to build a better society will be open again," Argentina’s ex-Senator Alicia Castro reminded this phrase of former Chile's President Salvador Allende.

"What a great victory... The history is ours and the people write it. Long live Allende! Thank you Chile for resisting and winning", Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

Argentina’s intellectual Atilio Boron cataloged the victory as a resounding defeat for the right-wing. Nevertheless, he encouraged Chileans to remain vigilant, organized, and united to protect their achievements.