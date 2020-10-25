Chile Holds Plebiscite on Rewriting Pinochet-Era Constitution

The National Plebiscite iniciated at 8h00 am (local time). The tables will operate until 20h00 pm.

One year after the social outburst in Chile, the people this Sunday go to the polls to decide whether to change the Constitution and under what institutional modality this process would take place.

The national plebiscite took place because of the broad social protests, which suffered police brutality, with the death toll rising to hundreds of wounded and arrested.

One of the main tools for sustaining the political, economic, and social system in Chile is the current Constitution promulgated in 1980 by the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

The President of the Electoral Service of Chile (Servel), Patricio Santamaría, officially inaugurated the national plebiscite at 8h00 am (local time). The tables will operate until 20h00 pm.

People aged 60 and over will exercise their right to vote from 14h00 to 17h00, to safeguard their health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must first answer the question of whether they approve or refuse to change the current Magna Carta. Afterward, they will determine which institutional modality would draft the new fundamental law: Constitutional Convention or Joint Constitutional Convention.