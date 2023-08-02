Colombians To Mobilize in Support of Peace and Democracy

"...around 1,000 social leaders from different regions of Colombia will arrive in the capital to participate in the different activities..."

Social, peasant and indigenous organizations in Colombia will mobilize this Wednesday in the country's capital in support of peace, democracy and popular participation.

They also called for peaceful mobilizations in the cities of Bucaramanga, Cali, Barranquilla, Tadó, Casanare, Medellín and other regions of the country.

The organizers estimate that around 1,000 social leaders from different regions of Colombia will arrive in the capital to participate in the different activities scheduled for August 2.

✊ Nos movilizaremos este 2 de agosto por la Vida, por la Paz y por la Democracia Popular. Para que pueda haber un país con verdaderos cambios y con Vida Digna, el Estado debe #DesmontarElParamilitarismo ¡YA! pic.twitter.com/mjWQJhuqpm — Coordinador Nacional Agrario | CNA-Colombia (@CNA_Colombia) August 1, 2023

We will mobilize this August 2 for Life, for Peace and for Popular Democracy. In order for there to be a country with real changes and a Dignified Life, the State must #DismantlingParamilitarism NOW!

According to the organizations calling for the mobilization, peace in Colombia must be achieved through strong actions by the Government and by the Colombian people.

They maintain that there are multiple peace initiatives born from the struggles of the Colombian people. Therefore, they consider that the participation of society in the construction of peace is key, as well as social, political and security guarantees.

Convocatoria:

Este Miércoles 02 de agosto!!!



Rueda de Prensa de la Movilización Nacional “Por la Vida, por la Paz y la Democracia Popular”#DesmonteDelParamilitarismo #PazSonCambios #CambiosEstructuralesSon pic.twitter.com/SLNEbAz9WK — Congreso de los Pueblos (@C_Pueblos) August 2, 2023

Announcement: This Wednesday August 2nd!!! Press Conference of the National Mobilization "For Life, for Peace and Popular Democracy"

Among the demands of the social, peasant and indigenous movements, they will also demand the dismantling of paramilitary groups in several rural areas of the South American country.

Violence and persecution of social leaders is another of the concerns of the organizers of the marches in several Colombian cities.

56 masacres en 2023



�� Fecha:29/07/23

�� Lugar: Tumaco, Nariño



Tres integrantes del resguardo indígena Saundé Güiguay de la comunidad Awá fueron asesinados en medio de una incursión armada en la vereda El Diviso en el municipio de Barbacoas. Entre ellos dos menores de edad. pic.twitter.com/XHaYNveOwD — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) July 31, 2023

Three members of the Saundé Güiguay indigenous reservation of the Awá community were killed in the middle of an armed incursion in the village of El Diviso in the municipality of Barbacoas. Among them two minors.

In this regard, the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) stated that in the first eight months of 2023, 98 leaders have been murdered in Colombia.

Indepaz also confirmed that 24 peace signatories have been murdered so far this year. Similarly, the human rights organization reported that 56 massacres occurred in 2023.