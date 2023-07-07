Why Morocco Condemns Sweden And Not Israel.

Morocco took a decisive step on Sweden's authorization of an extremist of Iraqi origin to burn the Qur'an. Rabat withdrew its ambassador from Stockholm.

Human rights activist wonders Why the government of Morocco punished Sweden and did not protest against the continuous desecration of Jerusalem by Israel's racist ministers. It seems that because this is because government signed an alliance agreement with Tel Aviv.

The decision caused a political controversy after a historian and human rights activist questioned the reasons for the official protest against Sweden and the exclusion of Israel.

Morocco was the only country in the Arab and Islamic world to withdraw its ambassador from Stockholm. The decision leaves a debate among Moroccan society. Among the reactions, what was issued by the historian and human rights activist Maati Monjib, who said on a YouTube program for the “Revziun” channel: “Many extremists or those seeking fame or glory set out to burn the holy books [whether the Qur’an, the Old Testament or the New Testament] in Western countries. Generally, this is very easy, and the issue remains sensitive even in democratic countries or liberal societies. The strange thing is that Morocco, although the arsonist is of Iraqi origin, belongs to the Syriac Democratic Party…. Therefore, I do not understand why Morocco took this decision to punish Sweden, and not Israel.

The historian said, "Why does our government not protest against the continuous desecration of Jerusalem by Israel's racist ministers. It seems that because our government signed an alliance agreement with Tel Aviv, and this is what I called hypocrisy."

The historian was subjected to a campaign of defamation and criticism by some media, in which a religious council accused him of “justifying the burning of the Qur’an.” Historian Maati Munjib rejects these accusations, stressing his clear condemnation of the burning of the Qur'an. He explains that the campaign against him is due to his reference to Israel.

Human rights activists and journalists defended him, denouncing the campaign against him. A videotape by Hamid El Mahdaoui, the most prominent social media content creator, stated, “Maati has been subjected to an unjust campaign.” Some Moroccan Muslim scholars, who leveled accusations against Maati, criticized him and did not criticize the burning of the Qur’an in Israel. He believes that this campaign “serves only Israel and the advocates of normalization.