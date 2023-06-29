Morocco Recalls Ambassador From Sweden Over Quran Burning

"This offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims," Moroccan diplomats said.

On Thursday, Morocco has recalled its ambassador from Sweden for indefinite consultations after the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Stockholm.

The Swedish government authorized a demonstration outside the Stockholm Mosque at the Medborgarplatsen square in the Swedish capital on Wednesday, the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of the most celebrated festivals on the Islamic calendar.

During the demonstration, a person identified as Salwan Momika came in front of the mosque, threw the Quran on the ground, stepped on it, uttered insulting words against Islam, and set the book on fire.

Surrounded by around 200 onlookers, Momika and his assistant tore up a few pages of the Quran to clean their shoes before setting fire to what was left of the book.

"Some of those present shouted 'God is Great' in Arabic to protest against the burning, and one man was detained by police after he attempted to throw a rock," Reuters reported, adding that another onlooker supported the Quran burning by enthusiastically shouting "let it burn."

Morocco has also summoned Sweden's charge d'affaires in Rabat, who was informed of Morocco's "most vigorous condemnation of this offense and rejection of this unacceptable act," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

"This offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims during this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid al-Adha," it added.

