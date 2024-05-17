Who Warns That Gaza Has Not Received Medical Aid for 10 Days

Israel’s closure of the Rafah crossing into Gaza has caused "a difficult situation," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic. "The last medical supplies we received in Gaza were before 6 May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday that the Gaza Strip has not received any medical supplies or health aid for 10 days, due to the Israeli blockade in the region.

Since the 7th of this month, the Zionist army has embarked on a large-scale invasion in Rafah, to spread the offensive throughout the Palestinian area and establish a much greater domination of the area.

As part of the offensive, Israel closed all aid routes and crossings such as Karm Abu Salem and Erez. This has preoccupied international organizations such as the UN, which is witnessing the outbreak of total famine for the Gazan population.

Jasarevic said the biggest concern was the fuel needed to keep clinics and hospitals running. Health facilities in Gaza require up to 1.8 million litres of fuel per month to continue to operate.

The spokesman said that only 159,000 litres had entered Rafah since the closure of the border. " This is clearly not enough," he added, noting that only 13 of the 36 hospitals throughout the Palestinian territory were now operating "partially".

"Hospitals that are still functioning are running out of fuel, and that puts many lives at risk," Jasarevic said.