Nicaragua Pays Tribute to Palestine on Nakba Day

It is crucial to grant the Palestinean people their full sovereignty and self-determination.

On Wednesday, the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sent a message of solidarity with the Palestinian people on the day that remembers the "Nakba."

Every May 15, the world recalls "the catastrophe" that Zionist forces unleashed when they violently dispossessed Palestinians of their land, property, and belongings in 1948. Below is the text from the Nicaraguan government:

"Today, on another anniversary of the 1948 Nakba, we remember the lasting impact of this tragic event and its inextricable relationship with the current situation in Palestine.

The Nakba, an Arabic term meaning 'catastrophe, refers to the forced exodus of approximately 700,000 Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

This exodus marked the beginning of a prolonged and cruel conflict that has left a refugee community of approximately six million people, many of whom live in deplorable conditions in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and the occupied West Bank.

On Nakba day today I’m thinking about my grandmother and the footage she held onto of our family in Palestine before exile. They went to Nablus and were later scattered across the region, with my grandmother ending up in Jordan. Here’s a bit of the 3+ hours of footage we have. pic.twitter.com/eZ8PXEzOja — �� آية (@ayaghanameh) May 15, 2024

Since then, Palestinians who remained in the territory that became Israel have faced decades of discrimination and restrictions, subjected to martial law until 1966.

Today, Palestinians in the territories occupied since 1967 live under an oppressive regime of military occupation that severely restricts their rights and freedoms, affecting all aspects of their daily life.

The omnipresence of checkpoints, the separation wall and restrictive policies continue to limit mobility and access to essential resources, exacerbating tensions and systematic human rights violations.

Since 1948, there have been multiple attempts to achieve peace, including the Oslo Accords in the 1990s. However, the peace process has been stalled for years, with repeated failures in negotiations.

In Gaza, refugees and their descendants make up three-quarters of the population. Israel's refusal to allow the return of these refugees remains an insurmountable obstacle in the peace talks, which collapsed more than 15 years ago.

Today, Gaza is facing an even more devastating crisis, with an Israeli offensive that has caused the death of more than 35,000 Palestinians (70 percent of them children, women and the elderly), injured more than 78,000 and displaced 1.7 million people, many of them multiple times.

These people are exposed to diseases, dehydration and acute malnutrition, among other ailments, due to the lack of humanitarian aid, whose entry to the Gaza Strip has been blocked by illegal Israeli settlers and the Israeli Government.

����L'étudiant palestinien en médecine Ezzedin Lulu de Gaza commémore le 76e anniversaire de la #Nakba avec une superbe œuvre d'art "zoom avant".������

Partagez son travail !!! pic.twitter.com/09MCXsoTUb — Monica φ ������ ❤️ �� (@MANOUCHKYA) May 15, 2024

The text reads, "Palestinian medical student Ezzedin Lulu from Gaza commemorates the 76th anniversary of the Nakba with a stunning zoom art work. Share his work!"

The devastation in Gaza is immeasurable, with entire neighborhoods destroyed and US$18.5 billion worth of damage. The United Nations estimates that it will take until 2040 to rebuild the destroyed homes.

The Palestinians fear that the scale of the current destruction will prevent them from returning to their homes, thus perpetuating their situation of displacement and endless suffering.

This anniversary of the Nakba forces us to reflect on how the events of 1948 continue to resonate today, affecting the lives of millions of Palestinians, in the face of the indifference and passivity of international organizations and keeping alive the complex and painful issue of the Isreal-Palestinian conflict.

This conflict is nothing more than a tool of the imperialist interests of the United States and its allies. Despite the ongoing crimes of occupation against the Palestinian people, their resistance and conviction lead them to persist and fight to achieve the end of the occupation.

It is crucial to remember the importance of human rights and the search for a just and lasting solution; a solution that grants the Palestinean state and people their full sovereignty and self-determination on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Today, more than ever, it is vital that the international community wake up from its lethargy and act decisively in support of justice and peace for Palestine."