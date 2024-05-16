Zionist Settlers Criminally Terrorize West Bank Population

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that dozens of settlers gathered near the checkpoint to throw stones and attack all passing Palestinian vehicles.

Zionist settlers attacked, on Thursday night, a group of Palestinian vehicles, near the Israeli military checkpoint of Za'tara, in the West Bank city of Nabus.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that dozens of settlers gathered near the checkpoint to throw stones and attack all passing Palestinian vehicles.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely pursued by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes burning properties and mosques, throwing stones, uprooting crops and olive trees, and attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Also public humiliation, media and even religious, desecrating with Judaic rites sacred places for Islam and offending its religious symbols.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in settlements throughout Occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, in violation of international law.