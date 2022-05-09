White House Asks for Peaceful Rallies in Roe v. Wade Case

Following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that suggested overturning the federal right to abortion, thousands of people have taken to the streets to defend abortion rights.

The White House press secretary Jen Psaki said via Twitter that U.S. President Joe Biden "strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."

The official made her statements following rallies by pro-abortion activists outside the homes of several conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices over the court's determination to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which allowed abortion nationwide without excessive government restrictions.

In response to a reporter's question about whether President Biden supported pro-abortion activists who posted a map of judges' home addresses, Psaki said that the president considers the leaked document has provoked a lot of passion, fear and sadness across the U.S. while noting that what is wanted is to respect people's privacy while allowing peaceful protest.

Psaki was criticized by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Lee Zeldin for failing to defend the right of the co-equal branch of government to run independently instead of being swayed by mobs. In this respect, they called for greater security to be provided to the nine judges.

According to abortion foes, the case being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court does not ban abortion but rather addresses the constitutional question of whether U.S. states, unlike the federal government, can determine if they want to vote on having abortion available.

Biden condemned the Supreme Court's action, and the press secretary echoed the president's call for Congress to act quickly in codifying the woman's right to abortion set forth by the Roe v. Wade ruling.