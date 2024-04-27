What Latin American Scientists Have Won a Nobel Prize?

Know who are those Latin American scintists who have won this high laurate. In next articles there will be more abaout they and the science in Latin America.

Latin American scientists have made important contributions to science throughout history, although the number of Nobel Prize winners in the region has been relatively low compared to other parts of the world. However, those who have been awarded have left a significant legacy in various fields.

The first Latin American scientist to win the high distinction was Bernardo A. Houssay, in Physiology and Medicine in 1947. His merit was for the discovery of the role of the pituitary hormone of the anterior lobe in the metabolism of sugar, precisely the discovery of the regulating hormone of sugar in the blood and its demonstration of the complex interaction of hormonal effects.

Luis Federico Leloir was the second one in 1970. In that year he received the Prize for his discovery of nucleotides-sugars and their role in the biosynthesis of carbohydrates. He was Argentine too, obtained his PhD in Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires in 1932, and there he began to dabble in research linked to carbohydrates and their intricate metabolism.

World Science and Technology Day!!! Established by UNESCO in 1982, because on April 10, 1887 was born Dr. Bernardo Houssay, who was the first Latin American scientist to win a Nobel Prize. pic.twitter.com/mFxDMTpE7P — Charles Coubrough ������ (@CharlesDVM) April 11, 2022

Baruch Benacerraf was a Venezuelan scientist of Sephardic Moroccan origin who received the 1980 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for contributing to the discovery of cell surface structures that regulate immune reactions. Author of approximately 300 articles and books, he was one of the founders of Immunology as we know it today.

Another laureate is César Milstein, who shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1984 for his discoveries on the production of monoclonal antibodies. This breakthrough revolutionized medicine by allowing the creation of more specific and effective treatments for a wide range of diseases, from cancer to autoimmune diseases.

In addition, Mario J. Molina received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his research on atmospheric ozone degradation, which helped raise awareness of the problem of climate change and led to the adoption of the Montreal Protocol to protect the ozone layer. His discovery generated a turning point: gradually the use of CFCs, both from industry and domestic aerosols was stopped.

These examples show that, although Latin American scientists have faced unique challenges in terms of funding and resources, their dedication and talent have allowed their contributions to transcend borders and benefit humanity as a whole.