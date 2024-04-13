Latin Americans Who Have Won the Nobel Prize in Literature

Latin American writers who have been honored with the Nobel Prize for Literature have enriched the global literary landscape with their talent.

Since its creation in 1901, a total of 116 writers of up to 25 languages have been awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, the highest award a writer can receive. Of them only 6 have been Latin American, the most recent being Mario Vargas Llosa in 2010.

They are: the Mexican poet Octavio Paz in 1990, the Chileans Gabriela Mistral (1945) and Pablo Neruda (1971), the Guatemalan Miguel Ángel Asturias (1967), the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez (1982) and the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa (2010).

Latin American writers who have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature stand out not only for their creative genius, but also for their deep commitment to exploring the human condition and complexities of society. From the lyrical poetry of Gabriela Mistral to the magical prose of Gabriel García Márquez, these authors have left an indelible mark on world literature.

Gabriela Mistral received the Prize in 1945. She was the first Ibero-American woman and the second Latin American to receive a Nobel Prize. Born into a family of modest resources, Mistral served as a teacher’s assistant in various schools until obtaining her degree in Magusterium and became an important thinker regarding the role of public education.

Her great poetic themes were pain and love, and among the considerations of the jury to give him the prize was that "his lyrical poetry, inspired by powerful emotions, has made his name a symbol of the idealistic aspirations of the entire Latin American world".

Take a look at Gabriela Mistral receiving her Nobel Prize on 10 December 1945.



In 1967 the Guatemalan Miguel Ángel Asturias received the Nobel. Novelist, playwright and journalist among his most famous books are the novella Mister President, Men of Maize, Tales of Guatemala, and the The Banana Trilogy. Also Asturias was awarded the Soviet Union's Lenin Peace Prize for La trilogía bananera (The Banana Trilogy) in which he criticizes the presence of aggressive American companies such as The United Fruit Company in Latin American countries.

"For a poetry that with the action of an elemental force gives life to the destiny and dreams of a continent," said the Nobel committee when it presented the prize to the Chilean Pablo Neruda in 1971. Of Basque descent, among his most famous poetry books are Residence on Earth, Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair, and 100 Love Sonnets.

The Colombian Gabriel García Márquez received the Prize in 1982 "for his novels and short stories, in which the fantastic and the real combine in a world richly composed of imagination, reflecting the life and conflicts of a continent." Among his main works are the novels One Hundred Years of Solitude, Autumn of the Patriarch, and Chronicle of a Death Foretold.

In the 1960s, Latin American literature experienced rapid development that has come to be called "El Boom". Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa, awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010, was at the heart of this explosion. pic.twitter.com/AhqtY2rxga — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 5, 2018

Octavio Paz poet and essayist Mexican received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1990. According to the jury he was awarded the prize for his "passionate writing with wide horizons, characterized by sensory intelligence and humanistic integrity". His poems have been published in anthologies of Mexican poetry translated into English, and other of his most relevant works are Collected Poems, and the essay The Double Flame.

Since 2010, when the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa was handed the Nobel Prize, he has not returned to a Latin American writer. His cartography of the power structures and his biting images of the individual’s resistance, rebellion and defeat were the jury’s considerations when deliberating.

Latin American writers who have been honored with the Nobel Prize for Literature have enriched the global literary landscape with their talent, passion and commitment to truth and beauty. His legacy will endure far beyond the pages of his books, inspiring future generations of writers and readers to explore the infinite possibilities of art and imagination.