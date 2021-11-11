‘We Won't Allow Another Coup’, Bolivian President Arce Warns

After hearing threats from the US-backed far-right politicians, Bolivian progressive organizations defended the Movement Towards Socialism-led revolution.

On Thursday, President Luis Arce warned far-right organizations that the Bolivian people will not allow a coup to overthrow his administration.

During a rally with thousands of people held in Shinahota municipality in the Cochabamba department, he recalled that Santa Cruz Civic Committee President Romulo Calvo brazenly and openly said that "the government of Lucho Arce must be overthrown."

In response to this threat, however, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader said, "Brothers... we will not allow that."

Present at this massive rally called by Cochabamba's six farmers' federations were also former President Evo Morales and Senate President Andronico Rodriguez, both of whom ratified their support for the democratically elected government.

Today there'll be giant mobilizations in Bolivia in support of Luis Arce. Here in the Trópico the signal will be saturated due to the sheer numbers present, so we'll have images later in the day.



Rally isn't for two hours still, but the wiphala flag vendors are loving it! pic.twitter.com/Je1c0fQv2V — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) November 11, 2021