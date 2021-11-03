'We Defend Press Freedom,' US State Department Alleges

The facts show otherwise since the U.S. accuses Julian Assange of 17 conspiracy charges for publishing evidence on the American war crimes.

On Tuesday, the State Department spokesperson Ned Price dared to condemn intimidation and surveillance against journalists despite the fact that his country has been harassing Julian Assange for over a decade.

“On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, we renew our resolve to advocate for an open press and pay tribute to journalists and other media professionals who were killed in the line of duty,” he claimed.

“A free and independent press protects the rights of citizens since it ensures that they are well informed,” Price insisted and even stressed that countries clamp down on journalists since they fear that reporters reveal their corruptive and repressive actions.

“Now, more than ever, we stand against the increasing use of physical attacks, online harassment, intimidation lawsuits, and regulatory pressures being used to silence media around the world.”

The facts, however, show otherwise since the U.S. government accuses Assange of publishing evidence on the U.S, military wrongdoing in the Guantanamo naval bay and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. For these alleged crimes, the journalist may spend 175 years in prison in the United States.

Although the London Central Criminal Court denied the U.S. extradition request of Assange in January, it considered that the activist should await that the American justice appeal to its decision in the Belmarsh high-security prison.

“Besides being politically motivated, the process against Assange threatens the exercise of journalism worldwide. If the U.S. manages to extradite Assange, it could later prosecute any journalist who publishes information that affects its powerful institutions," lawyer Baltasar Garzon warned.