US, Some EU States Continue to Oppose Nord Stream 2: Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that despite the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, several European Union (EU) member states and the United States continue to aggressively oppose the project.

"So much criticism has been raised against this pipeline and it is incomprehensible why this has been the case," Lavrov said at a press conference following a Collective Security Treaty Organization meeting in Dushanbe, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Most of this criticism comes from the United States, which claims the pipeline could "undermine Europe's energy security," he added.

Lavrov explained that Germany is actively involved in the project and has confirmed its commitment to it.

He added that with the completion of all construction work, Russia is now waiting to obtain all necessary permits from the German regulator.

The EU is criticizing Russia for not being willing to communicate with the bloc as a whole, however, it is the EU itself that has persistently destroyed relations with Russia at all levels, Lavrov said.

"We will communicate with those who are willing to do so," he added.

Russia's gas giant Gazprom announced the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction on Friday.

The 1,230-km gas pipeline would bring 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.