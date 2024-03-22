Haiti: Evacuation Efforts Continue, Escalating Gang Activity

On March 7, the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned four days later, decreed a State of Emergency for one month, due to the persistence of gang disobedience and collective panic.

On Friday, evacuation missions to the Dominican Republic continue in Haiti, where escalating violence by gang members is causing widespread panic in the capital.

In its most recent count, the Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic confirmed that nearly 300 diplomats have already been transferred by helicopter from the neighboring country, where the international airport has been closed for more than 15 days.

The Ministry said that 296 diplomats, including 174 men, 105 women, 17 children from the European Union, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the Cuban and Canadian Embassies, were evacuated through security operations.

In this context, the curfew was extended in the western sector of the capital of Haiti until Saturday, due to the climate of insecurity that the population is experiencing today because of the systematic attacks by gang members.

Les Forces aériennes dominicaines poursuivent leur mission d’évacuation de ressortissants����d’Haïti .Jeudi, 30 dominicains ont été évacués .#RFMINFO pic.twitter.com/4SVEVktWVw — Radio RFM 104.9 (@MARADIOFM) March 22, 2024

The tweet reads, "The Dominican Air Force continues its mission to evacuate Haitian nationals. 30 Dominicans were evacuated on Thursday."

The measure will be effective from 19:00 to 06:00 local time, except law enforcement officers on duty, firefighters, ambulance drivers, health workers and duly identified journalists, said the digital newspaper Haiti Libre.

On March 7, the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who resigned four days later, decreed a State of Emergency for one month, due to the persistence of gang disobedience and collective panic.

Such measure gives continuity to the one established on the 4th, 5th and 6th of the current month.

The extension of the State of Exception will be in force in the entire department of the West for a period of one month, until Wednesday, April 3.

The purpose of this decision is to reestablish order and adopt the appropriate measures to regain control of the situation.