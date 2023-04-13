The Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) has provided updated information on the tally of casualties in the Artyomovsk and Soledar areas.

According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, there has been an estimation of 38,000 individuals killed from the units of Wagner PMC since the commencement of hostilities.

On Thursday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the originator of the private military establishment known as Wagner, disclosed that the Wagner PMC units have successfully eradicated 32,000 opposition troops in Artyomovsk, also referred to as Bakhmut in Ukraine, as well as in Soledar.

"Since the beginning of hostilities, we estimate the enemy’s losses [from units of the Wagner PMC] <…> at 38,000 people killed (irreversible losses). Of those, 32,000 - in Artyomovsk, Soledar and the surrounding area during the blockade of Artyomovsk," Prigozhin was quoted as saying on the Telegram channel of his press service.

Artyomovsk is situated within the region of Donetsk People's Republic that is under the governance of Kiev.

This transportation hub holds considerable significance as it has played a pivotal role in replenishing the Ukrainian battlegroup stationed in the Donbass region. Intense combat for command over the administrative district is currently in progress.

According to Prigozhin's previous statement, the Russian armed forces have established control over an estimated 80% of the city of Artyomovsk. This includes the acquisition of all municipal administrative facilities.