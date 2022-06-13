WTO Ministerial Meeting Opens in Geneva to Foster Global Trade

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that the world is currently facing multiple crises such as the epidemic, food shortage, climate change and regional conflicts, and she called on all parties to work together to overcome the difficulties.



The World Trade Organization's (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) opened Sunday at WTO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the four-day meeting, members of the trade organization will hold discussions on such issues as TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic response, fishery subsidies, agriculture, food security, as well as the WTO's reform and its future work priorities.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said that the world is currently facing multiple crises such as the epidemic, food shortage, climate change and regional conflicts, and she called on all parties to work together to overcome the difficulties.

"No one country can solve these crises on its own, this is a time that you need the world to work together," she said.

We are ready to go! The WTO 12th Ministerial Conference starts today. Opening Session at 3pm Geneva time with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ambassador Didier Chambovey of Switzerland, chair of the General Council, and Timur Suleimenov, #MC12 chair. pic.twitter.com/xaQn7F26I9 — WTO (@wto) June 12, 2022

According to the Director-General, the work of the WTO has made progress, and draft documents have been formed on key issues such as TRIPS waiver, pandemic response, fishery subsidies, agriculture, and food security. She hoped that more results could be achieved at the ministerial meeting.

#WTO members were urged at the opening session of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in #Geneva on 12 June to demonstrate that the WTO can deliver for the international community and the people it serves: https://t.co/v3UItqAS6U pic.twitter.com/vn3xv7Wo4x — WTO ECAMPUS (@WTOECampus) June 13, 2022

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who attended the meeting in Geneva, said that the WTO-centered multilateral trading system is the cornerstone of international trade, and China is willing to work with all parties to promote the WTO to play a bigger role in world economic recovery.

The Ministerial Conference, which is attended by trade ministers and other senior officials from the organization's 164 members, is the WTO's highest decision-making body, and is generally held every two years.