WTO Calls to Lift Commercial Restrictions on Medical Supplies

On Monday, the World Trade Organization (WTO) urged lifting restrictions on medical supplies used against Covid-19 and indicated this is a trend in the wrong direction.

At a virtual forum, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stressed the need to reduce those limitations to move goods, medical supplies, and vaccines faster.

Okonjo-Iweala pointed out that when the pandemic first broke out in 2020, commercial bans amounted to 109; later, they dropped to 51 but have risen to 53 since then. The difference is that the world health situation worsened.

The @wto's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala joins leaders of global multilateral bodies in demanding an immediate $50bn global investment to boost manufacturing capacity, trade flows and equitable distribution of medical supplies and #COVID19 vaccines.https://t.co/VdplVisFH7 — African Business Magazine (@AfricanBizMag) June 4, 2021

She also ordered the member states to reach a consensus in July on improving access to Covid-19 vaccines after months of talks about the waiver of pharmaceutical companies' intellectual property rights.

Most developing countries support the waiver, she said, but some rich nations strongly oppose it to justify that this measure will deter research.

'It is going to be tough because there are still differences, but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach,' she asserted. 'I'm in a hurry, and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important,' she concluded.