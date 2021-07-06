    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > United Kingdom

WHO Warns Again Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

  • The WHO reported that as of July 5 the Delta variant had been identified in 96 countries.

    The WHO reported that as of July 5 the Delta variant had been identified in 96 countries. | Photo: Twitter/ @MLMCommHealth

Published 6 July 2021
Opinion

According to the experts, over 80 percent of a country's population has to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 pandemic to be contained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday about the risks of reopening too soon and lifting COVID-19 restrictions despite more transmissible variants triggering outbreaks worldwide.

RELATED:

WHO Warns of a Dangerous New COVID Wave in Europe

"All of the countries of the Americas, we still have nearly one million cases a week, and the same in Europe…with half a million cases a week. It’s not like this thing has gone away. It isn’t over," the WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan remarked during a press conference on Monday.

According to experts, over 80 percent of a country's population has to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be contained. The landmark figure is a real challenge worldwide, especially with the Delta variant unleashing significant outbreaks.

The WHO reported that as of July 5, the Delta variant had been identified in 96 countries, and it is up to 60 percent more transmissible. On top of the new variant, the WHO warns that the relaxation of measures compromises people's lives as millions are still unvaccinated and can spread the disease.

Tags

World Health Organization COVID-19 pandemic

Al Jazeera, WHO
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.