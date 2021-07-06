WHO Warns Again Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

According to the experts, over 80 percent of a country's population has to be vaccinated for the COVID-19 pandemic to be contained.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday about the risks of reopening too soon and lifting COVID-19 restrictions despite more transmissible variants triggering outbreaks worldwide.

"All of the countries of the Americas, we still have nearly one million cases a week, and the same in Europe…with half a million cases a week. It’s not like this thing has gone away. It isn’t over," the WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan remarked during a press conference on Monday.

Safety remains paramount during #COVID19. Organizers and participants in any events and gatherings should manage the risks with care - @DrMikeRyan and Dr @mvankerkhove explain ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vqEn1xvz0Z — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 6, 2021

The WHO reported that as of July 5, the Delta variant had been identified in 96 countries, and it is up to 60 percent more transmissible. On top of the new variant, the WHO warns that the relaxation of measures compromises people's lives as millions are still unvaccinated and can spread the disease.