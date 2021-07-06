WHO Warns Again Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

"All of the countries of the Americas, we still have nearly one million cases a week, and the same in Europe…with half a million cases a week. It’s not like this thing has gone away. It isn’t over," the WHO emergency expert Mike Ryan remarked during a press conference on Monday.
According to experts, over 80 percent of a country's population has to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be contained. The landmark figure is a real challenge worldwide, especially with the Delta variant unleashing significant outbreaks.
The WHO reported that as of July 5, the Delta variant had been identified in 96 countries, and it is up to 60 percent more transmissible. On top of the new variant, the WHO warns that the relaxation of measures compromises people's lives as millions are still unvaccinated and can spread the disease.
