South Africa

WHO Warns Over "Constellation of Mutations"

Published 21 June 2021 (4 hours 59 minutes ago)
Specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that more vaccines and measures are required to tackle a potential "constellation of mutations" as several more aggressive variants of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic have been identified worldwide.

During a briefing, the epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove warned that COVID-19 vaccines, shortly, might be "ineffective" against a "constellation of mutations." However, there is a "next generation of vaccines" that could fight the pandemic.

On Monday, the WHO reported that globally new cases have declined for eight weeks in a row, and deaths have decreased for seven consecutive weeks. "This is good news, but new infections and deaths remain high globally," the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said.

Moreover, "while a handful of countries have high vaccination rates & are now seeing lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, other countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia are now facing steep COVID-19 epidemics. These cases and deaths are largely avoidable," the official added.

by teleSUR/esf-MS
