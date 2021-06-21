WHO Warns Over "Constellation of Mutations"

On Monday the WHO reported that globally new cases have declined for eight weeks in a row and deaths have decreased for seven consecutive weeks. "This is good news, but new infections and deaths remain high globally," the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said.

Specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that more vaccines and measures are required to tackle a potential "constellation of mutations" as several more aggressive variants of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic have been identified worldwide.

During a briefing, the epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove warned that COVID-19 vaccines, shortly, might be "ineffective" against a "constellation of mutations." However, there is a "next generation of vaccines" that could fight the pandemic.

On Monday, the WHO reported that globally new cases have declined for eight weeks in a row, and deaths have decreased for seven consecutive weeks. "This is good news, but new infections and deaths remain high globally," the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said.

Moreover, "while a handful of countries have high vaccination rates & are now seeing lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, other countries in Africa, the Americas and Asia are now facing steep COVID-19 epidemics. These cases and deaths are largely avoidable," the official added.