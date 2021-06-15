G7 Vaccine Donation Is Not Enough To Fight COVID-19, WHO Says

The World Health Organization points out that at least 11 billion doses are required to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population.
The World Health Organization (WHO) described the donation of 870 million COVID-19 vaccines by the Group of Seven (G7) as insufficient to fight the pandemic globally.
Related:
Novavax Says Trials Show Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective
This organization estimates that at least 11,000 million doses are required to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population.
WHO's director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus sentenced that G7, which integrates the main world economies, could afford this figure.
He also stressed that it is necessary to use COVID-19 vaccines properly by prioritizing health personnel and people at risk.
Covid-19 vaccines should be available for everyone. ��#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/EGO6NtLsU8— IFRC (@ifrc) June 13, 2021
Adhanom Gebreyesus pointed out that although weekly case numbers are the lowest since February, the death figures do not decrease at the same speed.
He pointed out that new coronavirus variants have substantially increased transmission globally. "The virus is moving faster than global vaccine distribution", said.
As of June 15, there have been over 170 million COVID-19 cases in the world and 3 million related deaths.
Top story: @telesurenglish: 'PM Ralph Gonsalves and local representatives from Venezuela and #Cuba met with the Cuban medical team, who will assist in the fight against the #COVID19.#Coronavirus #CubaSalvaVidas ' pic.twitter.com/ZMWf4S7GPS, see more https://t.co/wsEDM6k6p5— editor13x (@editor13x) March 28, 2020