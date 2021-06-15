G7 Vaccine Donation Is Not Enough To Fight COVID-19, WHO Says

The World Health Organization points out that at least 11 billion doses are required to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the donation of 870 million COVID-19 vaccines by the Group of Seven (G7) as insufficient to fight the pandemic globally.

This organization estimates that at least 11,000 million doses are required to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population.

WHO's director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus sentenced that G7, which integrates the main world economies, could afford this figure.

He also stressed that it is necessary to use COVID-19 vaccines properly by prioritizing health personnel and people at risk.

Adhanom Gebreyesus pointed out that although weekly case numbers are the lowest since February, the death figures do not decrease at the same speed.