    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

WHO Says Mpox No Longer A Global Health Emergency

  • WHO declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency last July. May. 11, 2023.

    WHO declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency last July. May. 11, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@Easyinvestix

Published 11 May 2023 (1 hours 33 minutes ago)
Opinion

In the last three months, positive cases have been reduced by 90 percent worldwide.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.

RELATED:
WHO: End of International Health Emergency for COVID-19

"Yesterday, the monkeypox emergency committee met and recommended to me that the global outbreak of monkeypox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern," Tedros told a press conference.

According to the WHO chief, there has been a steep decline in mpox over the last three months, with countries reporting 90 percent fewer cases than in the previous three-month period.

"While we welcome the downward trend in mpox cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including Africa," the Director-General said.

Tedros warned that the decision "does not mean it has ceased to be a public health challenge" worldwide. He urged countries around the world to maintain their testing capabilities and efforts to respond to outbreaks.

"Although the mpox and Covid-19 emergencies have ended, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," Tedros said. 

WHO declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency last July. According to the agency, more than 87 000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported in 111 countries during the global outbreak.

Tags

WHO Mpox

People

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO
NDTV
by teleSUR
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.