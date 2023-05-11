WHO Says Mpox No Longer A Global Health Emergency

In the last three months, positive cases have been reduced by 90 percent worldwide.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is no longer a global health emergency.

"Yesterday, the monkeypox emergency committee met and recommended to me that the global outbreak of monkeypox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern," Tedros told a press conference.

According to the WHO chief, there has been a steep decline in mpox over the last three months, with countries reporting 90 percent fewer cases than in the previous three-month period.

"While we welcome the downward trend in mpox cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including Africa," the Director-General said.

The Emergency Committee on #mpox met for the fifth time yesterday, advising @DrTedros that the multi-country outbreak is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



The WHO Director-General accepted the Committee's advice.

Tedros warned that the decision "does not mean it has ceased to be a public health challenge" worldwide. He urged countries around the world to maintain their testing capabilities and efforts to respond to outbreaks.

"Although the mpox and Covid-19 emergencies have ended, the threat of resurgent waves remains for both. Both viruses continue to circulate and both continue to kill," Tedros said.

WHO declared the mpox outbreak a global emergency last July. According to the agency, more than 87 000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported in 111 countries during the global outbreak.