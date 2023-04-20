Kenya Appeals to World to Step Up Efforts to End Sudan Crisis

The escalation of hostilities in Sudan could degenerate into a security crisis on a devastating scale, President Ruto said.

On Wednesday, Kenyan President William Ruto appealed to the international community to step up efforts to end the unrest in Sudan that erupted last Saturday.

There is a real danger that the escalation of hostilities in Sudan could degenerate into a security and humanitarian crisis on a devastating scale, he said, adding that "it is therefore critical for an international coalition of all the actors that have been involved in supporting the restoration of civilian rule in Sudan to act with urgency."

Ruto pointed out that the United Nations, African Union, Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and QUAD for Sudan (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and Britain) should lead a process that extends beyond the mere cessation of hostilities towards the restoration of sustainable peace, security, and stability in the country.

"The deteriorating situation in Sudan is of great concern to our region and the continent. In the last five days, fighting has led to the loss of hundreds of lives, massive destruction of property, and the displacement of civilians," the Kenyan president stressed.

Ruto is deeply alarmed that a misunderstanding over a single outstanding item in the Political Framework Agreement, namely the time frame for integrating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), has degenerated into violent conflict.

He said the indiscriminate deployment of lethal weapons and air power by both RSF and SAF has targeted military and non-military targets, causing devastating damage to property as well as strategic public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports.

According to the Kenyan lader, a pattern of systematic violation of established norms and principles of international humanitarian laws is clearly emerging and this situation is evolving into a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Kenya implored the leadership of the two parties to ensure full compliance with the resolution of the IGAD Heads of State Summit held on April 16, including an immediate cessation of hostilities, allowing unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and extending full cooperation to the IGAD Heads of State mission when it visits Khartoum.

Ruto said the outcome of these engagements and evidence of cooperation from the two parties will be crucial to the resumption and conclusion of negotiations on the Political Framework Agreement.