WHO Confirmed 2103 Monkeypox Cases in More Than 40 Countries

The latest report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that a total of 2103 cases of monkeypox were confirmed, as well as one probably case. This number was reported in 42 member states in five WHO regions, along with one death reported in Nigeria.

WHO considered the risk globally to be moderate, considering that this is the first time that many cases and clusters of monkeypox have been reported simultaneously in many countries in widely disparate WHO geographic areas, and considering that mortality has remained low in the current outbreak.

These figures show an increase of 818 laboratory-confirmed cases since the previous report, released on June 10, when 1285 cases were reported.

In the latest edition, the health organization removed the distinction between endemic and non-endemic countries, with the aim of reporting countries together and reflecting the unified response needed.