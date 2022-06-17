WHO: COVID-19 Deaths Rise After Five-Week Decline

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus indicated that, as several nations are conducting surveillance and diagnosis, “we know that this figure is underestimated". He also stressed that "there is no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a 4 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths from the previous week, after five weeks of decline.

In its latest weekly epidemiological update on the virus, published on Wednesday, the agency indicated that there were more than 8,700 reported deaths from SARS-CoV-2, of which 21 percent were in the Americas region and 17 percent in the Western Pacific.

WHO said that, globally, "the number of new cases per week has continued to decline since the peak reached in January 2022. During the week of June 6-12, 2022, more than 3.2 million cases were reported, a similar number to the previous week."

According to the document, new weekly infections by region increased in the Eastern Mediterranean (+58 percent), in Southeast Asia (+33 percent), while decreasing in three other regions.

After 5 weeks of declining #COVID19 deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week.#WHO said there were 8,700 COVID-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the #Americas and a 17% cent increase in the #WesternPacific. pic.twitter.com/kaZ21d3ycu — Radio India (@RadioIndia1110) June 16, 2022

For his part, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus indicated that, as several nations are conducting surveillance and diagnosis, “we know that this figure is underestimated". He also stressed that "there is no acceptable level of deaths from COVID-19”.

The official made a call to remain alert. “We call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing and urge all countries to continue to vaccinate, with a focus on health care workers, the elderly, and other at-risk groups.”