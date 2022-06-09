WHO Confirms Over 700 Acute Childhood Hepatitis Cases

At a press conference, the leader of the United Nations health organization commented that “at least” 38 of those children affected by this severe hepatitis have needed a liver transplant and 10 have passed away.



The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Wednesday reported that over 700 cases of unexplained acute childhood hepatitis in 34 countries and that 112 are under investigation.

At a press conference, the leader of the United Nations health organization commented that “at least” 38 of those children affected by this severe hepatitis have needed a liver transplant and 10 have passed away.

During previous information, the WHO described the global risk as moderate and deep-sixed any conexion between most of confirmed cases.

Experts are currently conducting in-depth epidemiological studies to identify common exposures, risk factors or links between those infected, the WHO said.

Concerning the coronavirus, Dr. Tedros has recalled that the number of cases and deaths from this cause continues to plummet, but has warned that a “very dangerous variant may emerge at any time and there are still many people who are not vaccinated.”

For such a reason, the director-general has reiterated the need to continue raising awareness among the population about the significance of vaccination and that, in addition, the adequate supply of vaccines be guaranteed worldwide.